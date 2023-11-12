Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

The CIA staff of the city police cracked a recent robbery case involving looting of Rs 7.5 lakh cash from an employee of a sports firm at Leather Complex. The suspect has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Raja Garden. The police recovered Rs 2.55 lakh from his possession.

The incident transpired on November 8, as per the complaint filed by Ashwani Kumar, the victim, who along with his colleague Ajay Agarwal, was en route to their second factory at Basti Sheikh on an Activa scooter.

On their way, they were stopped by three individuals riding a black motorcycle, who wielded a knife. The suspects snatched the cash before making a hasty escape from the spot.

Acting on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation, forming multiple teams to track down the culprits. The police said the arrested suspect, Sahil, previously worked as supervisor in the sports firm and had left the job two months ago.

“Sahil was familiar with the company’s operations and its two distinct offices at Basti Sheikh and Leather Complex. Exploiting his knowledge of the cash transfer routines between the two offices around 3 pm, the robbers strategically targeted the two employees during a vulnerable transaction,” the police said.

A case against Sahil and his accomplices under relevant sections of the IPC was registered in this connection. The police said raids were on to apprehend the other two suspects involved in the crime and recover the remaining amount.