7 booked for murder attempt, 4 arrested

Our Correspondent

Talwara, May 22

A case has been registered against seven persons on the charge of attempt to murder. The police have arrested four of the seven accused.

Sahil Kumar, son of Ram Asra, a resident of Shiv Colony, Sector 2, told the police that he was going to Sector No. 2 from his house to participate in a religious programme at 8 pm on May 20.

His neighbour Vishu told him that he was also going there and would drop him in his motorcycle. Instead of going towards Sector 2, Vishu headed towards the canal. When Sahil protested, he said his friends were at the canal bridge and he was going to pick them up. There, Prince, alias Baba, Kunal Kumar, alias Nikka of Sector No. 1 Talwara and Mandeep Kumar, alias Mandy of Geeta Colony Jalandhar, had already been waiting with a baseball bat and some sharp-edged weapon. They all waylaid him and started thrashing him. They took him to Sector 3 and beat him up again. Prince and Kunal’s father Rakesh Kumar also came on the spot and slapped him.

SHO Hargurdev Singh said a case had been registered against the seven persons under various sections. He said the police Vishu, Prince, Mandeep and Rakesh Kumar have been arrested. Raids were being conducted by police teams at various places to nab the rest.