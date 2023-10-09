7 booked for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked seven persons on the charge of attempt to murder and firing. DSP Nakodar Sukhpal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Naresh, alias Meshi, Vinay, alias Bhatti, residents of Mohalla Boghrran, Gora, alias Khushakee, Lov, alias Gulabi, and another Gora, all residents of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura, and their two unidentified accomplices. In his complaint to the police, Rak Kumar, a resident of Malarri village, said the suspects barged into his salon in Mohall Gauns on the evening of October 6 and attacked him and his brother Harsh with weapons. Gora opened fire from his pistol at his brother with an intention to kill him. The gunshot hit his brother, who suffered serious injuries. A case under Sections 307, 452, 323, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 24, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects. No arrests have been made and further investigations were on into the case. OC

Cash, jewellery stolen from house

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Naresh Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Sunder Nagar, complained to the police that thieves barged into his house on October 5 while he and his wife were away for work. They stole $800 (Canadian), Rs 15,000 in cash and 180 grams of gold jewellery. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC had been registered against unidentified persons. OC

Drug peddler in police net

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Davinder Pal, alias Viki, a resident of Bakhu Nangal village falling under the Kartar Pur police station and presently living at Muzaffar Pur village. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said 50 intoxicating tablets were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Man nabbed on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a man on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Pardeep Singh, a resident of Mohalla Kamal Pura. Anu, a resident of Khurla Kingra village in Jalandhar, complained to the police that she, along with her husband, went to her parents’ house in Mohalla Kamal Pura, Nakodar, on September 12 when the suspect and his wife attacked her. She suffered serious injuries in the incident. A case under Sections 323, 325 and 34 of the IPC was registered.

