7 covid-19 cases surface in dist

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Seven new Covid-19 were reported in Jalandhar district on Saturday. The Covid tally in the district remained at 78,420 cases. As many as 76,822 people have recovered while the number of active cases stand at 20. No deaths were reported in the district and death toll stood at 1, 578. The Kapurthala administration reported one new Covid case on Satuday. With this, the district tally reached 23,910. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in the district and the death toll stands at 583. TNS

Congress councillor’s nephew Arrested

Jalandhar: The police have arrested Nitin Chadha, alias Neetu, who is a nephew of a Congress Councillor (Jalandhar North) on the charge of selling illicit liquor on Saturday. The police received a tip-off that Nitin would cross Patel Chowk to handover the consignment to his customers. Following which, the police team laid a trap. During inspection, a bag full of liquor bottles was seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against him. TNS

1 held with opium, Rs 20K drug money

Hoshiarpur: The CIA staff arrested a smuggler and seized 1.5 kg opium and Rs 20,000 drug money from his possession. Inspector Balwinder Pal said they received a tip-off and a naka was laid in the area. He said Amit Nayyar, a resident of Chand Nagar, Bahadurpur, was intercepted and during search of his scooter they recovered 1.5kg opium. Balwinder said they also recovered Rs 20,000 drug money from the accused. oc

Two steal gold ring, nabbed

Hoshiarpur: Ranjit Singh, a resident of Singhpur village, told the police that his son Satwinder Singh along with his friend Sunny stole his daughter’s gold ring. The complainant alleged that his son and Sunny are addicted to drugs. They stole the gold ring to buy drugs, alleged Ranjit. The police have nabbed the the duo. OC

2 booked for Murder bid

Hoshiarpur: The police have booked two persons for firing at a man. Kushal Kumar of Garhdiwala told the police that he was riding his bike, when Rakesh Singh, alias Lambad, along with Sahil stopped him. He alleged the accused first abused him and then opened fire at him. He said the second shot hit his accomplice’s (Abhishek) feet. The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 341, 307, 506, of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act againt the accused.