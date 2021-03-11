BRIEFLY

7 covid-19 cases surface in dist

7 covid-19 cases surface in dist

Photo for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Seven new Covid-19 were reported in Jalandhar district on Saturday. The Covid tally in the district remained at 78,420 cases. As many as 76,822 people have recovered while the number of active cases stand at 20. No deaths were reported in the district and death toll stood at 1, 578. The Kapurthala administration reported one new Covid case on Satuday. With this, the district tally reached 23,910. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in the district and the death toll stands at 583. TNS

Congress councillor’s nephew Arrested

Jalandhar: The police have arrested Nitin Chadha, alias Neetu, who is a nephew of a Congress Councillor (Jalandhar North) on the charge of selling illicit liquor on Saturday. The police received a tip-off that Nitin would cross Patel Chowk to handover the consignment to his customers. Following which, the police team laid a trap. During inspection, a bag full of liquor bottles was seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against him. TNS

1 held with opium, Rs 20K drug money

Hoshiarpur: The CIA staff arrested a smuggler and seized 1.5 kg opium and Rs 20,000 drug money from his possession. Inspector Balwinder Pal said they received a tip-off and a naka was laid in the area. He said Amit Nayyar, a resident of Chand Nagar, Bahadurpur, was intercepted and during search of his scooter they recovered 1.5kg opium. Balwinder said they also recovered Rs 20,000 drug money from the accused. oc

Two steal gold ring, nabbed

Hoshiarpur: Ranjit Singh, a resident of Singhpur village, told the police that his son Satwinder Singh along with his friend Sunny stole his daughter’s gold ring. The complainant alleged that his son and Sunny are addicted to drugs. They stole the gold ring to buy drugs, alleged Ranjit. The police have nabbed the the duo. OC

2 booked for Murder bid

Hoshiarpur: The police have booked two persons for firing at a man. Kushal Kumar of Garhdiwala told the police that he was riding his bike, when Rakesh Singh, alias Lambad, along with Sahil stopped him. He alleged the accused first abused him and then opened fire at him. He said the second shot hit his accomplice’s (Abhishek) feet. The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 341, 307, 506, of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act againt the accused.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

2
Trending

Civilian woman 'smuggled in' UK Army barracks; group-sex videos go viral

3
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

4
Chandigarh

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy on Technology

5
Trending

'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Indian student shares picture of SBI London branch shut for lunch, netizens find bank upholding native culture

6
Nation

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary

7
Nation

Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

8
Nation

Moosewala murder shows underworld gunning for targets beyond Mumbai: DRI ex-chief

9
Amritsar

Watch: In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

10
Entertainment

Weekend plans: Kareena Kapoor asks Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for Taimur Ali Khan… guess why?

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...

Invalid vote: Focus on Cong agent, he stays mum

Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum

Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...

Cities

View All

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor’s son, 1 hurt

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor's son, 1 hurt

Dubai-returned man shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

Despite incentive, DSR technique fails to catch up with paddy farmers

Scorching heat snuffs out five lives in three days

Guru Ki Wadali firing incident: Two arrested for firing again outside complainant's house

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Crackdown on illegal hoardings

Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress chief Chawla resigns

Denied entry, youths open fire outside Jungle Bar club in Chandigarh's Kalagram

Landran goldsmith robbed of 1.5-kg gold, 25-kg silver

Centre seeks info on pvt schools given land

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Delhi records high of 43.8 degrees, no respite from heat likely till June 15

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition accusing French news agency AFP of racial discrimination

Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Now, RPO to issue 600 Police Clearance Certificates per day

Man tries to grab land on fake Aadhaar card

Locals show empathy for hapless horse

Providing roof & hope to the needy

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

2 deadliest black spots claimed 16 lives in Khanna

Gas agency employee robbed of Rs 25K

13 more contract infection in Ludhiana district

Truck runs over 3 sleeping on the roadside, two killed

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Play 'Hun ta sudhron yaro' highlights importance of water

Vaccination camp