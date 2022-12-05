Rs 7 cr to be spent on water supply, sewerage in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 4

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has said the Punjab Government has decided to spend approximately Rs 7.29 crore on improving the water supply and the sewerage in Jalandhar city.

Nijjar explained that DIK-7 water supply pipes would be laid down, haudies for sluice valves will be constructed, and other related works will be done to improve the water supply system in the city. Around Rs 6.34 crore will be shelled out for the work.

The Cabinet Minister added that about Rs 26.93 lakh will be spent on laying the GI water supply pipelines and sewage lines at Wards 8 and 9 in Phillaur, Jalandhar.

He also shared, “Various parks will be developed in the city of Jalandhar. Various posts will be filled up so that the work of the Improvement Trust could be carried out smoothly. An amount of around Rs 68.29 lakh will be expended for that.”

The minister further said that the department has started the process to improve the water supply and the sewerage in the city.

He said that the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is giving precedence to the availability of basic facilities to the people of the state. He added that he has already directed the officials concerned to ensure transparency and quality in the department work.