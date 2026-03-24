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Home / Jalandhar / 7 gang members arrested for plotting robbery in Hoshiarpur

7 gang members arrested for plotting robbery in Hoshiarpur

Police seize weapons, two vehicles

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:24 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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The Garhdiwala police have claimed of averting a major crime by arresting seven members of a notorious gang while they were allegedly planning to rob a local shop. The police recovered a cache of lethal weapons and seized the vehicles used by the accused.

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The arrested individuals have been identified as Ankirat, alias Keerat (Gurdaspur), Jaskirat Singh, alias Jassa (Garhdiwala), Jagjit Singh, alias Rikki (Hariana), Taranjit Singh, alias Taran, Gursharan Singh, alias Gora (Bullowal), and Harvinder Singh, alias Monu and Lovepreet Singh, alias Lovely (SBS Nagar).

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DSP-Tanda Davinder Singh Bajwa stated that a police team, led by SHO Satpal Singh Bajwa, was on a patrolling duty at Adda Ram Tatwali when they received a tip-off. The informant revealed that the armed gang was hiding in the forest area of village Mohalla Ranjitgarh Dhussi bundh. The group, known for organised crime, was reportedly acting on the instructions of an associate currently lodged in a jail to orchestrate a robbery in the city.

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Acting swiftly, the police conducted a raid and apprehended the suspects. The recovery included a .32 bore pistol and some sharp-edged weapons. A car and a motorcycle were also impounded. DSP Bajwa added that the accused would be produced in a court to seek remand for further interrogation.

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