7 held for hooliganism in Lohian

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

Seven people indulging in hooliganism have been arrested by the Jalandhar Rural Police. Some of the men were already booked in connection with some other crime. They are all currently out on bail.

On March 15, the Lohian police apprehended seven men for indulging in hooliganism in the Shahkot area. The seven accused have been identified as Dalbir Singh of Railwal Bet in Lohian, Harjit Singh of Railwal Bet in Lohian, Kamalpreet Singh of Railwal Bet in Lohian, Gurjot Singh of Deepewal in Sultanpur Lodhi, Bikram Singh of Bara Jodh Singh in Lohian, Jobanpreet Singh of Railwal Bet in Lohian and Manjodh Singh of Kakar Kalan in Lohian.

A case has been registered under Section 160 of the IPC against them at the Lohian police station.

The police said the youths had been indulging in hooliganism outside the Lohian Civil Hospital, where a man who had previously been attacked by some of the members of the same group, is undergoing treatment. The police said the arrest was made to avert any other crime by them.

Surjit Singh, the SHO of the Lohian police station, said, “The men were indulging in hooliganism and shouting outside the Lohian hospital premises. A man attacked by some of them, who had also been booked for the case, was under treatment at the hospital. The men booked for attacking the under-treatment youth with some of their friends whom they had called from other villages, were creating mayhem. Patients and visitors alleged that they were creating a ruckus. They did not destroy any property. The men are currently out on bail.”