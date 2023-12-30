7 injured in group clash

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, December 29

Seven youth were injured as two groups opened fire at each other during a clash near the Mahilpur grain market last evening. Four youth sustained bullet injuries while three more persons received blunt injuries in the clash.

The clash reportedly started over the issue of involvement with a girl. The two groups confronted each other around 11 pm. Members of one of the group first beat up their opponents with rods after which nearly eight to 10 rounds were fired. The suspects used two unlicensed arms in the incident.

Of the seven injured, two already have criminal cases registered against them. SSP Surinder Lamba said a case had been registered under Section 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act against members of the two groups. He said the suspects would be taken into custody after their discharge from the hospital.

