7 kanungos promoted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 18

The Punjab Government has promoted seven kanungos to tehsildars.

According to the orders issued by Financial Commissioner (Revenue) KAP Sinha on Monday evening, the promoted officers include Jaskaran Singh, Parveen Kumar, Ashwini Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Satnam Singh and Gurbans Singh.

