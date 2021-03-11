7-yr-old suffering from congenital heart disease is fine now

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 29

Parents of seven-year-old Sarabjit Singh did not know that their son was suffering from a deadly disease until one day when their son got tested in the school and was diagnosed with congenital heart disease. Sarabjit, a student at anganwadi centre in Raiwali village, Shahkot, had the disease since his birth.

The ailments are listed under 30 categories, including convulsive disorders, severe thinning, vitamin deficiency, learning disorders, down syndrome, rickets, goitre, etc

Dr Poonam Yadav and her team conducted screening under Centre-run programme, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), and it was during the examination of the child, the doctor diagnosed the problem. Random heartbeat of Sarabjit alerted her, after which the department took the initiative to treat him. Now the child is all fine. He got treated free of cost under the programme.

Senior Medical Officer of Shahkot Community Health Centre, Dr Amardeep Singh Duggal, said clean and dirty blood were mixing in his heart, due to which his life was in danger. Immediately the file was made and patient was referred to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital and from there to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Sarabjit’s father, Gopal Singh, said on the birth of his son, doctors told him about a minor defect in his heart and that it would heal on his own. As he grew, he started having trouble in breathing. He would get tired immediately whenever he was running or playing. The team checked and informed the parents and then the child was operated successfully.

This is just one example. As many as 16 students out of 32 suffering from congenital heart disease have been treated successfully under the programme so far.

The Health Department screened around 30,000 students under the RBSK from September last year to March, 2022, of which 2,071 students were found to be suffering from various diseases. The ailments are listed under 30 categories, including convulsive disorders, severe thinning, vitamin deficiency, Otitis Media, learning disorders, down syndrome, rickets, goitre, etc.

As many as 32 students suffered from congenital heart diseases, 499 students are severely anaemic, 596 are suffering from dental condition and 251 have various skin related problems.

The students from government schools and anganwari centres are screened every year so that problems could be identified and then treated accordingly. Due to Covid, the screening was not done properly for the last two years. It was only after the schools reopened and the screening restarted.

Under the programme, two teams have been formed in each block in the district. There are nine blocks in Jalandhar. The teams visit the schools and do check-ups of the students. If a student gets detected with any problem, the team then informs higher officials at district headquarters and treatment starts. Respective teams then do follow ups with the students and parents.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Singh Ghotra said it was very important to take care of the baby when he/she is born. Breastfeeding is important so that the baby gets iron, and then it is very important to start weaning at the right age of six months so that the baby could meet the iron requirements from solids.

“Students with severe anaemia are also treated by giving them iron supplements. Right dosage is given by looking at the need of the child,” he said. “Be it any disease starting from minor to congenital, the treatment is done free of cost,” the Civil Surgeon added.