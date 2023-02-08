7 yrs on, panchayat awaits release of lease money from Mining Dept

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, February 7

The gram panchayat of Gag Dhagara, the last village of Jalandhar district’s situated on the Sutlej, is running from pillar to post to receive the contract-cum-lease money of the village land auctioned by the Mining Department for the extraction of minor minerals.

It had also directed the Mining Department to deduct the amount from the security deposit and release it the gram panchayat within a month.

Gag Dhagara Sarpanch Beant Kaur says the village filed a civil writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2015 seeking directions to a private contractor to deposit the balance amount of the lease money towards the gram panchayat land auctioned in his favour.

Disposing of the petition, Justice Surya Kant and Justice PB Bajanthri, in their judgment on February 2, 2016, said the the amount payable by a private contractor shall be determined within three months. It had also directed the Mining Department to deduct the amount from the security deposit and release it to the gram panchayat within a month.

The sarpanch said an amount of Rs 1,48,15,757 was deducted by the Mining Department from the security of the private contractor, but did not pay it to the gram panchayat.

She says the gram panchayat in its meeting held on November 19, 2022, passed a resolution for recovering the pending amount from the mining department. The Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Nurmahal, sent the resolution to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Phillaur, but still the panchayat was waiting for the release of amount.

The sarpanch says the Mining Department had auctioned village mining khud in 2013 which remained in operation till 2015.