700 steel tape measures seized by BIS

A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) from the Jammu and Kashmir branch office on Friday conducted an enforcement raid on the premises of a seller on Kapurthala road.

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The team seized 700 steel tape measures for the alleged contravention of Section 17(1)(a) of the BIS Act. The seller was found storing and exhibiting for sale, the steel tape measures of various brands without the mandatory BIS Standard Mark (ISI Mark).

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The officials said the seller had violated Section 29 of the BIS Act, which provides for imprisonment up to two years, or a fine not less than Rs 2,00,000, or both. Further legal action is being initiated for filing a complaint before the competent Court of Law.

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Steel tape measures ,conforming to IS 1269 (Part 2), are covered under the Legal Metrology (Material Measures of Length) (Quality Control) Order, 2023, issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, thereby requiring mandatory BIS certification, the officials explained.

BIS officials have appealed to all consumers to use the ‘BIS CARE’ mobile application (available on both Android and iOS platforms) to verify whether a product is covered under mandatory BIS certification and to check the authenticity of the ISI Mark as well as the genuineness of BIS Hallmark on gold jewellery.