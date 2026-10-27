700 students debate pressing issues at Police DAV Model UN

The three day Police DAV Model United Nations (PDAVMUN) conference concluded at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar Cantt on Monday, with around 700 students from schools in and around Jalandhar participating in debates on international, national and regional issues across 11 committees.

The event themed “Young Minds, Fresh Perspectives”, aims to develop students research, critical thinking, public speaking, negotiation and diplomatic skills by simulating the functioning of the United Nations and other decision-making forums.

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The event opened with an inaugural ceremony attended by chief guest Manjeet Kaur, AIG Intelligence, Jalandhar, who was welcomed by school principal Dr R S Kang.

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Addressing the gathering, Kang said participation in Model United Nations helped students develop awareness, confidence and leadership skills. The ceremony also featured a group song and a performance by Vinay Kumar, first runner up in PTC Punjabi’s ‘Voice of Punjab: Ek Ye Ek Gyarah’ contest. A Rajasthani folk dance, ‘Chirmi’, was also presented. Secretary General Tanveer Singh formally declared the eighth edition open. The event provides a platform for students to debate pressing issues, exchange ideas and explore possible solutions through various committees, discussing issues ranging from Punjab’s rising debt and paper leaks to online hate speech, gender-based violence and the protection of children in armed conflicts.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha committee deliberated on Punjab’s rising debt and the preservation of religious sanctity while the All-India Political Parties Meet focused on addressing paper leaks and strengthening accountability and fair competition. The Indian Premier League committee simulated a player auction and team formation.

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Other committees discussed producer intervention in scripted content, hate speech and xenophobia in the digital age, online gender-based violence and the misuse of deepfakes against women and girls. The United Nations Human Rights Council committee examined ways to enhance the protection of children in armed conflicts.

The event also featured a simulated public health and security crisis involving an unidentified outbreak in Kazakhstan and its cross border implications. The Bench heard simulated criminal appeals challenging convictions arising from the alleged murder of Punjabi singer Armaan Bedi.

Students in the International Press committee took on the role of journalists, covering proceedings across committees through photography, reporting and caricature.

School principal Dr R S Kang visited the ongoing sessions, observed the proceedings and appreciated the students’ enthusiastic participation. He was accompanied by event coordinators Balwinder Singh, Dr Manoj Dutta and Seema Sharma.

Principal Dr R S Kang felicitated the award winning delegates of the 11 committees of the MUN. Manav Sehyog School was declared the best school delegation and CT Public School as the school with the highest number of participants.