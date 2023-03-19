Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 18

To ease the vehicular movement at Bus Stand Chowk and Garha railway crossing, the Jalandhar Planning Board has prepared a proposal to construct a flyover at the crossing at a cost of Rs 72 crore.

The board has reviewed the previous proposal of the project and sent it to the Smart City CEO after increasing its ambit under which the flyover would now start from Kings Hotel and end at the Punjab Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Board Chairman Amritpal Singh said the proposal had been sent to the government to cover this project under the Smart City project. He further said the board had prepared a project for the construction of the flyover keeping the convenience of people in mind. The flyover will start from King’s Hotel adjacent to BMC Chowk and end at PIMS, he said, adding this would benefit commuters who face traffic jams at the Bus Stand Chowk and Garha railway crossing. He mentioned that after construction of this flyover commuters moving to and from PIMS would directly pass through the flyover without getting stuck in the traffic jam.

Amritpal Singh also said a large number of patients visit PIMS on a daily basis and they have to face a lot of trouble due to the jam, hence, a proposal has been prepared to deal with traffic jams on this road. The chairman also held a meeting with officials of the Public Works Department to discuss the layout of the flyover. He said the proposal for the construction of this flyover under Smart City has been sent to the government and it is expected to go through. He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Government is continuously bringing people-friendly schemes.