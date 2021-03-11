73-yr-old bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Every year, just like his age, the number of medals in his cupboard is also growing. Parveen Gaind (73), a businessman from Jalandhar, has won four gold medals in swimming championship under various categories.

He came back from Bangalore on Monday evening where he took part in the Pan India Masters Game that held from May 11 to May 15, and won gold medals in swimming. He participated in 100 m, 200 m, 400 m freestyle and medley relay events. Of all these categories, medley relay is a team event.

When asked if he feels low on energy now, he replied promptly: No. But it took me 50 seconds extra this time to finish 400 m freestyle. “That because due to Covid, no swimming pool was open. So, I was out of practice,” he shared.

In 2019, he had won two gold medals in swimming during the All India Master Competition that was held in Lucknow. The events were 200 m and 400 m.

Gaind was in class IX in 1964 when he started swimming. It continued till 1972, and in those eight years he took part in state, national, inter-university championships and won several medals. But after 1972, as he got enmeshed in the business, the game took a backseat. However, it sprung back to life after his well wishers and friends encouraged him to continue with swimming. Since then, he has been taking part in various events across the country.

Parveen, who owns a machine tools unit in the city, had earlier shared that being a businessman himself, he knows that business persons do not give much time to physical exercises and are concerned about their workaday life. “But I would like to say that our health is a prized possession for us. And we must devote time to our body as if we remain fit, we will be able to do other work properly and also save money, which we end up spending on medicines otherwise,” the golden ager said.

He does yoga daily without giving it a miss. Gaind said his children and grandchildren feel proud of him. “I have seen sports facilities everyone in the nation and outside too. I really want Punjab to do best in it. We have lots of talent, but a push is needed, otherwise we will waste our young talent to either drugs or brain drain,” he shared his concern.