730-gm heroin seized

Hoshiarpur, May 17
The city police seized 550 grams of heroin from a smuggler, Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Rahimpur, during naka in the area.
In another incident, the Sadar police while patrolling in the area arrested a smuggler and recovered 180 grams of heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Amansher, a resident of Mehatpur.
Meanwhile, the Mahilpur police recovered six cases of liquor and arrested the accused smuggler, Jaspal Singh, alias Jassu, a resident of Baddoyan.
