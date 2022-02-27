738 Covid-hit families receive monetary relief

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 26

The district administration provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 (each) to 738 families in Jalandhar, who have lost their members to Covid. Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Bains said as of now only 738 families, including 22 Covid-hit children, have availed the benefit of monetary assistance being provided by the government while there are over 1,600 families who have lost their members to Covid-19 pandemic, as per records. He urged all remaining 907 beneficiaries to apply for the financial assistance adding that eligible beneficiaries can collect application form from Room Number 106, situated at the third floor of the district administrative complex besides downloading it from the official website from the Jalandhar district.

The ADC further added that the administration has also been extending this assistance to pandemic-hit children who have lost their parents (either one or both) to Covid-19. He also stated that these children would also be eligible for monthly pension besides assistance in their education. Bains further added that anyone who has lost their parents could also apply for financial assistance and pension benefit. The eligible beneficiaries have to submit a death certificate, their residence proof, age proof, and Aadhaar Card.

After approval, the cases are sent to the social security department for disbursal of pensions. He added that the application along with required documents could be given to anganwadi workers, CDPOs or directly to DPO office for further process. He also stated that any family that has lost their breadwinner due to Covid-19, the dependents including wife and minor children are eligible for monthly pension worth Rs 1,500.