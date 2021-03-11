'75 Amrit Sarovars to be built in Hoshiarpur'

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 9

Addressing officials during the review meeting of central schemes, including MPLAD Fund, Amrit Sarovar Yojna, PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) Scheme, in the District Administrative Complex on Monday, Union Minister of State Som Prakash said the SVANidhi scheme has the potential to make the poor and needy self-reliant. He said the scheme, was a good initiative to make the needy self-dependent by providing a loan of Rs 10,000 without any security. He said under the scheme, more needy people should be provided loans.

The Union MoS directed to complete the survey of Amrit Sarovar Yojana to be started in rural areas and 75 Amrit Sarovars with 1-acre area each are to be built in the district. He said the villages of freedom fighters should be given initiative in this scheme. Banyan and Peepal trees should be planted around the sarovar so that the environment could be kept clean. The Minister of State also directed to expedite the works of MPLAD Fund and to hand over the utilisation certificate soon after the work is done. He said along with expediting development works, special attention should be given to quality.