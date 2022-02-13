75-foot-long cake cut to sensitise voters in region

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 12

In a unique initiative to galvanise people to cast their votes on February 20, Police Observer Dr N Kolanchi and Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Saturday cut a 75-ft-long cake at PPR Mall. The cake was prepared by students of St Soldier Group after a hard work of about 10 hours.

The DC said the event was held to mark the 75th anniversary of country’s Independence as a part of a nationwide series of events ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, besides creating awareness among voters for exercising their right to franchise. Thori said each vote matters in a democratic set up, thereby; every one of us should cast our votes judiciously. He said maximum voting would lead to strengthening of democracy.

Throwing light on the efforts being made under SVEEP, the DC said a series of initiatives were held in the district to spread the message of maximum and ethical voting, including drawing of graffities at all prominent places in Jalandhar. He also urged young voters to use their voting rights.

Meanwhile, live band and skit performances added colours to this event, which were carried out by the Yuva Theatre, led by Ankur Sharma. Notably, about 12 students of St Soldier Group have prepared this 75-ft-long cake which was distributed among people attending the events, besides delivering it to the underprivileged sections.

Deputy Commissioner (Income Tax) Gagan Kundra, Additional Deputy Commissioners Jaspreet Singh, Ashika Jain, Amarjit Bains, ADC (UD), Hoshiarpur, Himanshu Jain, Assistant Commissioner (UT) Ojasvi Alankar, PCS Officer (UT) Gurleen Kaur, St Soldier Group Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, MD Manhar Arora, SVEEP Nodal Officer Surjit Lal, and others were present on the occasion.