75-ft-long cake to be cut to motivate voters

Jalandhar, February 11
Under a unique initiative to encourage voters to cast their vote on February 20, the district administration is all set to cut a 75-ft-long cake on Saturday under activities dedicated to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on 75 years of Independence.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Aashika Jain said the goal of this endeavour is to spread maximum awareness amongst masses for using their right to vote. A detailed Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities schedule has been chalked out under which the different events are being held in the district to disseminate message of voting to all voters, said the ADC.
Giving information about the 75-ft-long cake to be cut at local PPR Mall around 7 pm on Saturday, Jain said a special theatre, live music and a dance programme would also be held highlighting the significance of vote in democracy. —
