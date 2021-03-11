World Bicycle Day

75 take part in 7.5-km rally ahead of 75th I-Day

75 take part in 7.5-km rally ahead of 75th I-Day

Cycle rallies being taken out to mark World Bicycle Day in Jalandhar. It was dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated throughout the country to imbibe the spirit of nationalism among people.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 3

Nehru Yuva Kendra in collaboration with the district administration organised a cycle rally to mark the World Bicycle Day on Friday. The rally held ahead of 75 years of Indian Independence covered 7.5 km and had 75 participants.

DC and District and Session Judge flag off cycle rally on World Bicycle Day.It was dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated throughout the country to imbibe the spirit of nationalism among people.

ADC (Development) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa and SDM Balbir Raj Singh flagged off the rally from the Punjab State War Memorial on Friday morning. The ADC urged the youth to adopt cycling as a part of their daily routine, so as to stay fit. The SDM said besides helping everyone in staying healthy, cycling would also help curb rising pollution. All participants were given certificates.

Programme assistant Rishav Singla said the rally started from the war memorial, which has been chosen from among the 75 iconic sites for the forthcoming 75th Independence Day. The cyclists passed through BMC Chowk, Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk, Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk, Sri Ram Chowk, Namdev Chowk, BMC Chowk and back at the starting point — the war memorial.

Rally taken out till Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village in Nawanshahr

Dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated throughout the country to imbibe the spirit of nationalism among people, the district administration on Friday organised a cycle rally from Government Senior Secondary School, Kahma, to Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.

Flagging off the cycle rally, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa and District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa said the aim of the rally was to promote a healthy lifestyle among the people and disseminate information about the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle, martyrs, culture and others.

They encouraged people to take up cycling not only for remaining fit and healthy but also for daily commuting in their lives. They said due to Covid-19, people had now become more health conscious and cycling was a very good exercise, which would not only improve their fitness but would also help in reducing pollution. They said everyone must do cycling and ride daily and become the ambassadors of the environment.

They also solicited support for generating maximum awareness against the curse of drug menace. District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Vandana Lao said as per the orders of the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, the bicycle rally was organised in which youth and students from different villages of Nawanshahr district participated enthusiastically.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Satnam Singh Kahma, coach Malkeet Singh Gosal, Balwant Rai, panchayat members and hundreds of volunteers from youth clubs.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Trending

‘Hope his ‘chaat’ details are not there’: Woman munches ‘Bhelpuri’ on trashed phone bill of stranger having his all call records

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Further investigation is underway, say police

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College