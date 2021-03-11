75 take part in 7.5-km rally ahead of 75th I-Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 3

Nehru Yuva Kendra in collaboration with the district administration organised a cycle rally to mark the World Bicycle Day on Friday. The rally held ahead of 75 years of Indian Independence covered 7.5 km and had 75 participants.

DC and District and Session Judge flag off cycle rally on World Bicycle Day. It was dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated throughout the country to imbibe the spirit of nationalism among people.

ADC (Development) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa and SDM Balbir Raj Singh flagged off the rally from the Punjab State War Memorial on Friday morning. The ADC urged the youth to adopt cycling as a part of their daily routine, so as to stay fit. The SDM said besides helping everyone in staying healthy, cycling would also help curb rising pollution. All participants were given certificates.

Programme assistant Rishav Singla said the rally started from the war memorial, which has been chosen from among the 75 iconic sites for the forthcoming 75th Independence Day. The cyclists passed through BMC Chowk, Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk, Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk, Sri Ram Chowk, Namdev Chowk, BMC Chowk and back at the starting point — the war memorial.

Rally taken out till Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village in Nawanshahr

Dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated throughout the country to imbibe the spirit of nationalism among people, the district administration on Friday organised a cycle rally from Government Senior Secondary School, Kahma, to Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.

Flagging off the cycle rally, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa and District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa said the aim of the rally was to promote a healthy lifestyle among the people and disseminate information about the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle, martyrs, culture and others.

They encouraged people to take up cycling not only for remaining fit and healthy but also for daily commuting in their lives. They said due to Covid-19, people had now become more health conscious and cycling was a very good exercise, which would not only improve their fitness but would also help in reducing pollution. They said everyone must do cycling and ride daily and become the ambassadors of the environment.

They also solicited support for generating maximum awareness against the curse of drug menace. District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Vandana Lao said as per the orders of the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, the bicycle rally was organised in which youth and students from different villages of Nawanshahr district participated enthusiastically.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Satnam Singh Kahma, coach Malkeet Singh Gosal, Balwant Rai, panchayat members and hundreds of volunteers from youth clubs.