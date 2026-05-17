757 nomination papers filed in Jalandhar and Kapurthala

As many as 839 nomination papers have been filed by candidates in Jalandhar and Kapurthala for the civic body elections.

Advertisement

While 452 nominations were filed for the five Municipal Councils and twoNagar Panchayats of Jalandhar district, 387 nomination papers were filed in the MC, Kapurthala, and Municipal Council, Sultanpur Lodhi.

Advertisement

In Jalandhar on Saturday, the last say of nominations, 49 papers were received for 13 wards of the Municipal Council, Adampur, 38 for 15 wards of Municipal Council, Kartarpur, 35 for 17 wards of Municipal Council, Nakodar, 58 for 13 wards of Municipal Council, Nurmahal, and 42 for 15 wards of Municipal Council, Phillaur. Similarly, 52 nominations were received for 13 wards of Nagar Panchayat, Lohian Khas, and 56 nominations were received for 13 wards of Nagar Panchayat, Mehatpur.

Advertisement

Meanwhile at Kapurthala, 387 nominations (305 for 50 wards of Municipal Corporation, Kapurthala and 82 for 13 wards of Sultanpur Lodhi Municipal Council) were filed.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 18 in Jalandhar and candidates can withdraw their papers till 3 pm on May 19.

Advertisement

Voting will be held on May 26.