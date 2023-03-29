Rs 75L jaggery-sugar unit set up in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, March 28
Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said farmers could ensure availability of good quality product to the people by selling their produce in the market through processing and also earn handsome profits.
The Deputy Commissioner was addressing farmers at Bhunga village (Ghugiyal) on the occasion of inaugurating the hygenic and scientific jaggery-sugar unit set up by the Farmers Produce Promotion Society (FAPRO).
Calling upon the farmers to take to crop diversification, the DC said the unit established at a cost of Rs 75 lakh with the assistance of the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology would be of great help and ensure quality products to consumers on one hand, while on the other farmers would be able to increase their income and carve out a niche for themselves in the market. In today’s era, it is important that the farmers undertake agricultural vocation by forming groups and the societies, said the DC.
