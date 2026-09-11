Minister Aman Arora on Friday termed Yudh Nashian Virudh a decisive war against drugs in Punjab, with more than 76,000 arrests made during the 551-day drive.

Addressing over 500 members of a Yudh Nashian Virudh team gathered at the Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, from across the state, Arora said Yudh Nashian Virudh had now entering its final stage. During the next one month, more than 500 team members would visit every village and ward to interact with residents and discuss the progress made in the fight against the drug menace.

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He said the mass outreach campaign would help generate awareness among people at the grassroots level and further strengthen public participation in the ongoing drive.

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Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Nasha Mukti Morcha state obvserver Ashit Kumar, Doaba coordinator Atin Agnihotri along with district coordinators from several districts.

Later, he went to the residence of his Cabinet colleague Mohinder Bhagat to express condolences on the demise of his father and former minister Bhagat Chunni Lal, who passed away on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness.