79,287 voters marked ‘absent, shifted, dead’ in Kapurthala district

With the draft electoral roll scheduled to be published on August 13, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Akash Bansal on Friday said 79,287 electors had been identified under the absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) category. He urged them to verify their details and get any discrepancies corrected in time.

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Bansal said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of the electoral rolls was progressing smoothly across the district, with enumeration forms of 5,35,694 voters already digitised. He added that the list of ASDD electors had been uploaded to the official district website (kapurthala.gov.in) for public verification.

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He appealed to voters to check whether their names figured in the ASDD list. “Any elector who finds that he or she has been classified as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate should immediately contact the concerned booth-level officer (BLO) or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for verification and necessary correction,” he said.

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Bansal said timely verification was essential to prevent the deletion of genuine electors from the rolls. He said electors whose names appear in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 13 would not be required to submit any supporting documents. Only those whose names are missing from the draft roll would have to furnish any of the 11 documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for inclusion in the electoral roll.

The period for filing claims and objections will be from August 13 to September 12. During this period, eligible citizens can submit Form 6 for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll, Form 7 for deletion of names, and Form 8 for correction or updating of existing electoral details. The duly filled forms should be submitted to the concerned BLO for necessary action. The claims and objections will be disposed of between August 13 and October 8, following which the final electoral roll will be published on October 12.