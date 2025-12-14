8.3 lakh voters to decide fate of 669 candidates

The fate of 669 candidates for Zila Parishad and Block Samitis in Jalandhar will be decided on Sunday as 8,30,669 voters will cast their votes. The polling staff was dispatched to the polling booths after being delivered polling kits. The staff moved in buses to the polling booths armed with police security.

Polling will take place in 1,209 polling booths set up for 21 Zila Parishad and 11 Panchayat Samiti zones in the district. The voters will cast their votes using ballot papers from 8 am to 4 pm. Three SPs, 12 DSPs and 15 SHOs will remain on ground to monitor the conduct of elections. In all, 2,500 police personnel will maintain law and order.

The candidates and leaders of all political parties including MLAs and halqa in-charges too have been making all arrangements at their own end. Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday was live on social media platform Facebook alleging that the supporters of Opposition parties were being raided by the police across Punjab to create an atmosphere of fear. "I appeal to the Congress workers to thwart any attempt to rig the polls. Stand guard against such elements and remain strong and alert," he said.

Channi has already been alleging that 10-20 per cent extra ballot papers had been printed so as to rig the polls with the help of the local BLOs. "They have made a list of voters who have moved abroad, have passed away and are not here. The votes on their behalf will be cast by way of extra ballot papers," Channi stated showing apprehension.

Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, however, said, "Our teams are on ground. We are fully alert. I do not think that any foul play will be possible tomorrow."