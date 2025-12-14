DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 8.3 lakh voters to decide fate of 669 candidates

8.3 lakh voters to decide fate of 669 candidates

Polling will take place today in 1,209 polling booths set up for 21 Zila Parishad and 11 Panchayat Samiti zones

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:01 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Polling staff heading for duty for the Zila Parishad elections in Jalandhar on Saturday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

The fate of 669 candidates for Zila Parishad and Block Samitis in Jalandhar will be decided on Sunday as 8,30,669 voters will cast their votes. The polling staff was dispatched to the polling booths after being delivered polling kits. The staff moved in buses to the polling booths armed with police security.

Advertisement

Polling will take place in 1,209 polling booths set up for 21 Zila Parishad and 11 Panchayat Samiti zones in the district. The voters will cast their votes using ballot papers from 8 am to 4 pm. Three SPs, 12 DSPs and 15 SHOs will remain on ground to monitor the conduct of elections. In all, 2,500 police personnel will maintain law and order.

Advertisement

The candidates and leaders of all political parties including MLAs and halqa in-charges too have been making all arrangements at their own end. Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday was live on social media platform Facebook alleging that the supporters of Opposition parties were being raided by the police across Punjab to create an atmosphere of fear. "I appeal to the Congress workers to thwart any attempt to rig the polls. Stand guard against such elements and remain strong and alert," he said.

Advertisement

Channi has already been alleging that 10-20 per cent extra ballot papers had been printed so as to rig the polls with the help of the local BLOs. "They have made a list of voters who have moved abroad, have passed away and are not here. The votes on their behalf will be cast by way of extra ballot papers," Channi stated showing apprehension.

Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, however, said, "Our teams are on ground. We are fully alert. I do not think that any foul play will be possible tomorrow."

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts