Rs 8.78 cr sanctioned for road, street works in Kapurthala

The Municipal Corporation, Kapurthala, is undertaking road and street construction works across the city at a rapid pace, with Rs 8.78 crore sanctioned under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal said the government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was committed to strengthening urban infrastructure and providing better civic amenities to residents. He said the construction and improvement of roads and streets would enhance connectivity, facilitate daily commuting and address the problems faced by residents in different localities. MC Commissioner Anupam Kler said Rs 8.78 crore had been sanctioned for road construction works in the city and work was going on in full swing. She said the officials concerned had been directed to expedite the ongoing projects while ensuring quality and adherence to prescribed standards.

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Regarding streetlight complaints, the Commissioner said six teams had been constituted by the MC to ensure the timely redressal of grievances. These teams were attending to complaints and repairing non-functional streetlights in their wards. She said the civic body was committed to ensuring adequate streetlighting to improve illumination in public areas, particularly during night hours. In view of the upcoming Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations, she said directions had also been issued to ensure proper sanitation, necessary road repairs and the smooth functioning of streetlights along the route of the Shobha Yatra. The teams had been instructed to complete the required works on priority so that the procession could pass through clean and well-maintained roads and devotees and residents did not face any inconvenience.

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