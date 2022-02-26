8 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 25

As many as eight new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Friday. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar has reached 78,148 cases. As many as 76, 497 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar have been reduced to 78 today. With one death reported in Jalandhar today, the deceased tally has reached 1,576.

19 new cases in Hoshiarpur

The Hoshiarpur district reported 19 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The district tally reached 40,742.

4 positive in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala district reported four new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The district tally reached 21,989 today. Meanwhile, no new death was reported. —