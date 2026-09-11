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Home / Jalandhar / 8 from Jalandhar selected for yogasana championship

8 from Jalandhar selected for yogasana championship

Ground report

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Five students of Police DAV Public School, who have been selected for National Yogasana Sports Championship, in Jalandhar
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The 50th Punjab State Yogasana Sports Championship was organised by DCM Presidency School, Ludhiana. A total of 300 students from 12 districts of Punjab participated in this state-level competition, showcasing their incredible flexibility, balance, strength and artistic skills in yogasana.

A total of eight students from Jalandhar district have been selected for the upcoming national championship. The authorities said it was a matter of immense pride and joy for the school that five of these eight students were from Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar Cantt.

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The selected students will represent the state of Punjab in the National Yogasana Sports Championship to be held in Jaipur from October 3-5. This success of the students was the result of their hard work, consistent practice, discipline, and dedication.

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Principal, Dr Yogesh Gambhir, heartily congratulated all the students selected for the national level event, as well as yoga coaches, Rupa Basak and Chander Mohan, on this remarkable achievement.

He wished all young athletes the best of luck for the competition to be held in Jaipur and expressed hope that they would excel at the national level and bring glory to the school and the state of Punjab.

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