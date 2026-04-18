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Home / Jalandhar / 8 held in anti-drug crackdown, 47gm heroin seized

8 held in anti-drug crackdown, 47gm heroin seized

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:47 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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In a sustained crackdown against drug abuse, the Phagwara police conducted a series of targeted search operations across identified drug-affected areas, leading to the arrest of eight individuals involved in the consumption and distribution of narcotics.

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Acting on specific intelligence and under a coordinated strategy, police teams carried out these operations between April 9 and April 17 morning, in various locations under the subdivision. Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma stated that during the operations, cops recovered a total of 47 grams of heroin along with 70 intoxicant tablets from the possession of the accused.

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The arrests were made as part of an intensified campaign aimed at curbing the growing menace of drugs and dismantling local supply chains that pose a serious threat to public health and safety. The action was undertaken under the directions of senior police leadership, with local station officers and investigation teams actively participating in the field operations. The police emphasised that such drives are being conducted regularly to identify and apprehend individuals involved in drug-related activities, whether as suppliers or consumers.

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Following the arrests, eight separate cases have been registered at different police stations and all accused have been sent to judicial custody.

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