8 novels in Class VIII: SBS Nagar student bags global recognition

Tejesh Pratap Singh, son of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), Dr Gagan Deep Kaur, has made history by securing his place in both the International Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

Bringing immense pride to Nawanshahr and Punjab, the 13-year-old student earned the prestigious national and global honours after writing and publishing eight full-length novels on Amazon Kindle while studying in Class VIII at Cambridge International School, Kariha.

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Spanning genres like fiction, psychology, sci-fi and epigraphy, his books show strong curiosity, creativity and deep research well beyond his age.

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By mixing complex scientific concepts, psychological insights, and historical study into engaging stories, Tejesh shows an extraordinary ability to write across different subjects with ease.

These record recognitions mark a major milestone in young Tejesh’s writing journey. Both national and global record teams follow strict verification steps, checking details like age, originality, book count, and publication proof before confirming the record.

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Tejesh's talents go far beyond creative writing. Showing a great balance between creative thinking and sharp analytical skills, he has also proven himself in mental maths competitions. Tejesh holds the State Champion title in Abacus, along with securing National First Runner-up and Second Runner-up positions in SIP Abacus competitions. Academically, he remains a top performer while actively participating in sports and school events.

For Tejesh, getting listed in the International Book of Records and the India Book of Records is just the start of his journey. Driven by a constant love for storytelling, the young author is already planning his next book series and exploring new ideas. His journey serves as a great inspiring example for young students, proving what focus, hard work, and strong family support can achieve.