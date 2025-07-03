8 students hurt as auto hits stray animal, overturns in Kapurthala

Eight schoolchildren were injured on Wednesday morning after an auto-rickshaw carrying them to school overturned after colliding with a stray animal near Bishanpur village in Kapurthala district. Four of the students sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

According to witnesses, the auto was en route to Kendriya Vidyalaya with 15 students on board when a stray animal suddenly crossed the road. The driver lost control in an attempt to avoid the animal, leading to the collision and the vehicle overturning.

Local residents quickly responded to the scene, helping evacuate the injured children and transporting them to the hospital.

Dr Ashish Pal, the on-duty physician at the hospital, confirmed that all eight injured students were admitted to the emergency ward. "Four students have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing CT scans and X-rays. The remaining four are being treated for minor injuries," he said.

The police are investigating the incident and have not ruled out overloading as a contributing factor as the auto was carrying 15 students at the time of the accident.