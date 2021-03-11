800 awarded degrees at KMV's convocation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 4

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised its annual convocation in which 800 degrees were awarded to students who have completed various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The chief guest of the event Dr BS Ponmudiraj, Advisor, NAAC, was accorded floral felicitations on this occasion. The proceedings of this formal event commenced with the lighting of the holy lamp and invocation to the Goddess of Learning. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi read out a detailed report enumerating KMV’s achievements at national as well as international levels in diverse fields like academics, co-academics, sports, NCC etc.

Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, welcomed educationist Dr Ponmudiraj and motivated the students on the completion of their significant phase of their life in their academic pursuit. Mohan stressed that all educational institutions and policy makers must resolve to combat two great challenges in Punjab namely Covid and Canada calling by bringing about transformational changes in educational landscape.

Dr Sushma Chawla, vice president, KMV managing committee, Alok Sondhi, general secretary, and other members of the committee also graced the occasion. Dr Ponmudiraj congratulated the young scholars on receiving their degrees and also shared his illuminating views on character-building feature embedded in education.

Dr Ponmudiraj elucidated on the need to develop among scholars mental agility to think critically, creatively and live skillfully. Higher education should aim at grooming strong balanced personalities with the potential to make their own decision who change for growth and development and ‘Lead by Living’. He lauded the role of KMV as the ‘Centre of Ideas’ that has been inspiring young generation in the progression of the nation across three generations.

Medals were given to 50 students who had received top three merit positions in the Guru Nanak Dev University. The event also witnessed the release of a documentary ‘Shuddhi’ by the PG Department of Journalism showcasing environmental concerns and strenuous efforts undertaken to sensitise society on this momentous issue.

Sondhi proposed a formal vote of thanks to the distinguished guests for their invaluable presence. He expressed his gratitude to Dr Ponmudiraj for being a motivational force in the process of transformative changes that KMV has gone through to reach the pinnacle of success.

A cultural dance presentation showcasing the rich heritage of Punjab was marked the culmination of the event. Principal Dwivedi lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Dean, Student Welfare, and Head, PG Department of English and Sadhna Tandon for organising the convocation.