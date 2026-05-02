800 cops deployed, traffic curbs in place for Urs mela in Nakodar

Jalandhar Rural Police has made extensive security and traffic arrangements for the ongoing Urs mela at Dera Murad Shah in Nakodar. SSP Jalandhar Rural Harvinder Singh Virk issued directions for immediate deployment of forces. The mela began this evening with a Sufi night and will continue till tomorrow, featuring performances by top qawwali singers. Singer Gurdas Mann is the gaddi nashin at the dera.

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Keeping in view the expected heavy footfall, police have deployed around 800 personnel and officers, including three SP-rank officers and 12 DSP-rank officers, to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement. Senior officers are personally supervising arrangements at key duty points.

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Special nakabandi operations have been conducted at multiple locations, while strong police checkpoints have been set up around the fair area. The Mounted Police, PCR teams and Emergency Response Vehicles have also been deployed to enhance surveillance and ensure quick response in crowded areas.

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Police personnel are working in day and night shifts to provide round-the-clock monitoring of security and traffic management throughout the event. For the convenience of devotees and visitors, special signboards and direction boards regarding traffic diversions have been installed on different routes to guide commuters and reduce congestion.

A dedicated traffic diversion plan has also been implemented, with vehicles from various directions being routed through alternate roads to ensure devotees visiting for darshan do not face inconvenience. Separate parking arrangements have been made for light vehicles, heavy vehicles and VIP vehicles.

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Jalandhar Rural police has appealed to devotees and the general public to follow traffic rules, use designated routes and cooperate with officers on duty so the fair concludes peacefully and smoothly.