icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 800 cops deployed, traffic curbs in place for Urs mela in Nakodar

800 cops deployed, traffic curbs in place for Urs mela in Nakodar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:52 AM May 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DSP Onkar Brar leads a contingent of mounted police as part of security arrangements for Urs mela at Dera Murad Shah in Nakodar, Jalandhar.
Advertisement

Jalandhar Rural Police has made extensive security and traffic arrangements for the ongoing Urs mela at Dera Murad Shah in Nakodar. SSP Jalandhar Rural Harvinder Singh Virk issued directions for immediate deployment of forces. The mela began this evening with a Sufi night and will continue till tomorrow, featuring performances by top qawwali singers. Singer Gurdas Mann is the gaddi nashin at the dera.

Advertisement

Keeping in view the expected heavy footfall, police have deployed around 800 personnel and officers, including three SP-rank officers and 12 DSP-rank officers, to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement. Senior officers are personally supervising arrangements at key duty points.

Advertisement

Special nakabandi operations have been conducted at multiple locations, while strong police checkpoints have been set up around the fair area. The Mounted Police, PCR teams and Emergency Response Vehicles have also been deployed to enhance surveillance and ensure quick response in crowded areas.

Advertisement

Police personnel are working in day and night shifts to provide round-the-clock monitoring of security and traffic management throughout the event. For the convenience of devotees and visitors, special signboards and direction boards regarding traffic diversions have been installed on different routes to guide commuters and reduce congestion.

A dedicated traffic diversion plan has also been implemented, with vehicles from various directions being routed through alternate roads to ensure devotees visiting for darshan do not face inconvenience. Separate parking arrangements have been made for light vehicles, heavy vehicles and VIP vehicles.

Advertisement

Jalandhar Rural police has appealed to devotees and the general public to follow traffic rules, use designated routes and cooperate with officers on duty so the fair concludes peacefully and smoothly.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts