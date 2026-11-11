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Home / Jalandhar / 8,000 NHM employees go on strike in Punjab

8,000 NHM employees go on strike in Punjab

Health services hit

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:44 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Health services under the National Health Mission (NHM), including patient diagnosis and treatment, immunisation, laboratory tests and patient counselling, remained affected on Wednesday as nearly 8,000 contractual employees went on a statewide strike. As part of their agitation, the employees also staged a protest outside the NHM headquarters in Chandigarh.

The striking workforce includes medical officers, community health officers (CHOs), assistant medical officers, staff nurses, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), laboratory technicians and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams. These employees work at district and subdivisional hospitals, community health centres (CHCs), primary health centres (PHCs) and Ayushman Arogya Kendras.

Dr Sunil Targotra, a senior NHM employees leader, said nearly 8,000 employees participated in strike, boycotting their duties. He said following the protest in Chandigarh, a meeting with the Cabinet Sub-Committee had been scheduled for November 12 to discuss their demands. However, the employees will continue their strike until then.

"If the meeting fails to yield any positive results, we will stage a protest outside the residence of Health Minister Balbir Singh in Patiala," he said.

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The employees are demanding a permanent service policy, regularisation of long-serving staff, a salary hike and implementation of the principle of equal pay for equal work, besides resolution of other service-related issues.

Targotra said employees had raised their demands through nearly 54 meetings with the government but no concrete solution had emerged. He also alleged that the government had not held a single meeting of the welfare committee constituted to address their grievances.

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