Rs 81 cr EPF cleared for Phagwara unit, to benefit 24,000 employees

Thousands of former employees of the JCT Mills in Phagwara moved a step closer to receiving their long-awaited statutory dues as the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) reconciliation process reached its final stage and superannuation benefits were distributed to eligible beneficiaries during a function held on Thursday.

Advertisement

The development marks another significant milestone in the resolution of the financial liabilities arising after the closure of JCT, one of Punjab’s oldest textile and industrial establishments, which left thousands of workers awaiting settlement of their retirement and social security benefits.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Additional Deputy Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer informed that JCT Trust has deposited Rs 114 crore with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) towards employees’ provident fund dues. Out of this amount, Rs 81 crore pertains to the Phagwara unit, benefiting approximately 24,000 employees.

Advertisement

Heer disclosed that a 10-member joint team comprising officers of the EPFO and the Resolution Professional (RP) has spent the past month reconciling the service records and provident fund accounts of thousands of workers. The exercise involved verification of employment records, matching PF contributions and resolving discrepancies accumulated over several years.

With the reconciliation now completed, officials expressed confidence that eligible workers would begin receiving their provident fund dues by the end of July or during the first week of August, bringing much-awaited relief to thousands of families who have been waiting for settlement of their retirement savings.

Advertisement

The announcement assumes significance as former JCT employees have repeatedly approached government authorities, public representatives and the courts over delays in the release of their statutory benefits after the company’s operations came to a halt.

Over the years, workers’ unions have organised demonstrations and submitted memoranda demanding early settlement of provident fund, gratuity and superannuation claims. The insolvency resolution process and continuous coordination between the Resolution Professional, the EPFO and district administration have gradually helped resolve these long-pending issues.

Another important development during Thursday’s programme was the distribution of superannuation benefits. ADC Heer stated that 112 superannuation cases have now been cleared.

Among these, 58 beneficiaries whose accumulated superannuation amount exceeded Rs 3 lakh have already received one-third of their entitled amount. These beneficiaries will receive regular pension payments either on a monthly or quarterly basis. In another category, 10 beneficiaries having superannuation amounts below Rs 3 lakh were handed their cheques during the function. Officials further informed that 44 similar cases had already been settled in April 2026, leaving no pending superannuation claims after the present distribution.

The cheques were distributed by Lok Sabha member Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal in the presence of ADC Heer, Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma, SDM Navjot Sharma, Mayor Ram Pal Uppal, Umesh Garg, officials of the EPFO and representatives of the JCT Workers’ Union.

For thousands of retired employees and their families, the expected release of provident fund dues represents not merely a financial settlement but the culmination of a prolonged struggle for statutory entitlements.

With the reconciliation exercise now complete and the funds already deposited, attention has shifted to the timely credit of PF amounts into workers’ accounts.

The latest developments have raised hopes among former JCT employees that one of the longest-pending chapters arising from the closure of the iconic industrial unit is nearing its conclusion, with authorities assuring that the remaining EPF payments are likely to be completed by the end of July or the beginning of August.