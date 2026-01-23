81 school buses inspected in Mukerian, 13 challaned

To ensure the safety of schoolchildren, a comprehensive inspection of school buses was conducted in Mukerian of Hoshiarpur district under the Safe School Vehicle Policy.

District Child Protection Officer Harpreet Kaur said on January 21, buses belonging to St Joseph Convent School, SPNSSK Public High School, Woodberry World School and Cambridge Overseas School were inspected. During the drive, 81 school buses were checked, out of which 13 were challaned for violating safety norms.

Several serious deficiencies were found during the inspection, including expired first-aid kits, absence of fog lights, non-appointment of lady attendants, vehicles operating without proper passing, absence of speed governors, lack of emergency exits, non-availability of fire extinguishers and CCTV cameras and carrying passengers beyond the seating capacity.

Members of the District Child Protection Unit, including Ranjit Kaur and Jaswinder Singh, police officials ASI Rakesh Kumar and ASI Gurnam Singh, and Education Department representative Surjit Singh, along with the entire team, were present during the drive. The team also spread awareness about the Safe School Vehicle Policy in various schools.

Harpreet Kaur stated that ignoring the standards of the Safe School Vehicle Policy increases the risk of accidents. The task force clarified that this drive will continue regularly across the district. All schools were also instructed to conduct periodic medical check-ups of drivers, ensure that drivers and attendants wear uniforms, provide special care to younger children travelling in buses, and immediately remove all shortcomings found during inspections.