DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 81 school buses inspected in Mukerian, 13 challaned

81 school buses inspected in Mukerian, 13 challaned

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:22 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

To ensure the safety of schoolchildren, a comprehensive inspection of school buses was conducted in Mukerian of Hoshiarpur district under the Safe School Vehicle Policy.

Advertisement

District Child Protection Officer Harpreet Kaur said on January 21, buses belonging to St Joseph Convent School, SPNSSK Public High School, Woodberry World School and Cambridge Overseas School were inspected. During the drive, 81 school buses were checked, out of which 13 were challaned for violating safety norms.

Advertisement

Several serious deficiencies were found during the inspection, including expired first-aid kits, absence of fog lights, non-appointment of lady attendants, vehicles operating without proper passing, absence of speed governors, lack of emergency exits, non-availability of fire extinguishers and CCTV cameras and carrying passengers beyond the seating capacity.

Advertisement

Members of the District Child Protection Unit, including Ranjit Kaur and Jaswinder Singh, police officials ASI Rakesh Kumar and ASI Gurnam Singh, and Education Department representative Surjit Singh, along with the entire team, were present during the drive. The team also spread awareness about the Safe School Vehicle Policy in various schools.

Harpreet Kaur stated that ignoring the standards of the Safe School Vehicle Policy increases the risk of accidents. The task force clarified that this drive will continue regularly across the district. All schools were also instructed to conduct periodic medical check-ups of drivers, ensure that drivers and attendants wear uniforms, provide special care to younger children travelling in buses, and immediately remove all shortcomings found during inspections.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts