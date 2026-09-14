82,911 applications filed for inclusion of names in voter roll revision drive

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Jalandhar district has seen more than 1.54 lakh applications for addition, deletion and correction of voter details between June 1 and September 12, according to data from the district election office.

The data shows that 1,54,788 applications were received under Forms 6, 7 and 8 during the period, with applications seeking inclusion of names accounting for the largest share.

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As many as 82,911 Form 6 applications were received for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls. Form 6 is used by eligible residents, seeking registration as voters in the electoral roll.

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The election office also received 6,824 Form 7 applications, which relate to objections or requests for deletion of names from the electoral roll, including cases involving death, change of residence and duplicate entries.

Another 65,053 Form 8 applications were received for correction or updating of existing voter details, including inaccuracies in names, age, address, date of birth, gender, details of relatives and photographs.

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The figures assume significance as the district is undertaking the SIR exercise to verify and update electoral rolls based on the 2003 voter data. As part of the exercise, booth-level officers (BLOs) conducted the door-to-door verification of voter details across 1,926 polling booths in Jalandhar’s nine Assembly constituencies.

During these visits, every elector was required to submit an enumeration form containing detailed family information to assist in the verification process. The forms include details such as their EPIC number, Assembly constituency, along with details of the their father or guardian, mother and spouse, wherever applicable.

At the beginning of the exercise, Jalandhar had around 16.4 lakh voters, of whom 14.6 lakh were included in the draft electoral roll published on August 13. Officials said those who had not submitted their enumeration forms or could not be traced during the BLOs visits were not included in the draft roll. However, this did not mean that their names had been finally deleted from the electoral roll.

Such voters were given a one-month window to file claims and objections from August 13 to September 12. The election authorities will process the applications by October 8 before finalising the revised electoral roll on October 12.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Varjeet Walia said, “All forms will be processed as per the ECI guidelines before the conclusion of SIR”