838 get degrees at HMV convocation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 3

Hans Raj Mahila Maha (HMV) Vidyalaya hosted its 92nd convocation awarding 838 degrees to the passouts of graduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22.

Ahead of the ceremony, principal Ajay Sareen received guests of the day— Sushil Rinku, Member Parliament, Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, and Justice NK Sud (retd), vice-president, DAV Colleges Managing Committee.

The convocation commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the recital of the DAV anthem and Krishna Vandana. MP Rinku delivered convocation address, inspiring the young graduates. He congratulated the degree holders. Expressing great compassion, he advised the students to be aware of life and its values. He announced a grant of 10 lakh to the computer science department. Dr Neelima Jerath described the journey ahead for the students as the true commencement of life, a voyage where one must embrace both success and failures as invaluable lessons. NK Sud, in his own inimitable style, extended his warm congratulations to the students on their red-letter day. Applauding their confidence, he urged them to keep the flame of motivation alive within them, to serve as seekers as well as beacons of inspiration.

The vote of thanks was presented by convocation co-ordinator. The stage was conducted by Dr Anjana Bhatia, Dr Ramnita Saini Sharda and Dr Ashmeen Kaur. The coordinator was Dr Shallu Batra and co-incharge was Dr Jiwan Devi. All faculty members, and other staff of the college played a key role in the success of the convocation.