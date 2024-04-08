85 patients examined at medical camp

Jalandhar, April 7
To mark the World Health Day, city-based NGO Eduyouth Foundation organised a free medical check-up camp focusing on urology at Sri Guru Amardass Charitable Hospital in Defence Colony here. Dr Chiranjit Singh supervised the camp, where over 85 patients got complimentary check-ups and tests, including ECGs, blood sugar, blood pressure and BMD tests. Free medication was also given to the patients.
Gurnam Singh Pelia, president, and Jasbir Singh Randhawa, general secretary, thanked the doctors and the team from the NGO. Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president, emphasised the NGO’s relentless efforts in enhancing medical care for the elderly in society, announcing forthcoming medical camps in Jalandhar and nearby regions.
