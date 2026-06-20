85-year-old allottee awaits Jalandhar Improvement Trust refund despite consumer panel order

Nearly three years after securing a favourable order from the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, 85-year-old allottee Shanti Devi is still awaiting compensation from the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), even after an execution proceedings in her case.

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The matter pertains to the JIT’s housing scheme, Indira Puram (Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave), where Shanti Devi had deposited Rs 4,43,622 for a flat later allotted to her in 2009. However, after the flat remained without basic facilities for over a decade, her son Inderjit Singh, who holds her General Power of Attorney, approached the consumer court on her behalf in December 2022.

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In his complaint, Inderjit stated that despite allotment, his mother was never provided a complete or livable house. He alleged that what was shown as possession was only on paper as the colony lacked essential civic infrastructure such as electricity supply, a proper sewerage system, drainage facilities and a functional approach road, making the flat unfit for habitation.

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The JIT, in its defence, maintained that the possession had been handed over in 2009 and that the allottee had accepted it without objection, raising grievances after an inordinate delay. However, the complainant’s side, through the son as attorney holder, argued that the so-called possession was never effective, as essential amenities required for a functional residential colony were never provided.

In its order dated September 1, 2023, the District Consumer Commission rejected the limitation plea and held that the deficiency was continuing in nature. It observed that the housing project lacked essential facilities and, therefore, could not be treated as complete, making the possession ineffective in law. The commission directed the JIT to refund Rs 4,43,622 with 9 per cent annual interest, along with Rs 30,000 compensation for mental harassment and Rs 5,000 litigation costs to be paid within 45 days.

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Despite the order, the payment has still not been released. In a letter to the JIT Chairman, her son has sought immediate release of the amount on humanitarian grounds, citing her critical health condition and urgent need for knee replacement surgery.

Advocate Rakesh Kumar Arora, representing several similarly placed allottees, said the case reflects a wider pattern of delayed relief under the scheme. He noted that Indira Puram (Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave) was launched in 2006 with promises of 888 flats and completion within two-and-a-half years, but possession was handed over in 2009 despite missing basic infrastructure. He said residents were left with an incomplete approach road, lack of proper sewerage and drainage systems, and electricity supply that came only in 2012 after prolonged collective effort. He added that while several allottees have secured favourable orders since 2019, many are still awaiting payment, with dues now rising significantly to 14 lakh per flat due to accumulated interest.

Despite several attempts, JIT officials remained unavailable for comment.