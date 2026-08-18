85-year-old ex-serviceman steps in to support struggling athlete Maya

Sports enthusiast Col SS Toor (retd), 85, has come forward to support athlete Maya, whose inspiring story of overcoming extreme poverty was highlighted in The Tribune.

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Born into a family of farm labourers, Maya grew up in difficult circumstances, along with six sisters and a brother. Despite the hardships, she pursued athletics and continued to work towards fulfilling her sporting ambitions.

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Toor said he had initially offered to provide Maya financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh. However, her coach, Sarabjit Singh Happy, suggested that regular, need-based assistance would be more useful than giving the amount in one go. Acting on the suggestion, Toor has since been supporting Maya from time to time, paying for her travel, bicycle and nutritional requirements.

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A sportsman himself, Toor said his passion for sports had remained undiminished over the years. He recalled that he had represented the Punjab University XI football team. Even at the age of 85, Toor continues to remain closely connected with sport. He said he is a regular golfer at the Army Golf Course in Jalandhar Cantonment. His support for Maya reflects his enduring commitment to encouraging young sporting talent, particularly those who face financial hardships in pursuing their dreams.