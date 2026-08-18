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Home / Jalandhar / 85-year-old ex-serviceman steps in to support struggling athlete Maya

85-year-old ex-serviceman steps in to support struggling athlete Maya

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:44 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Col (retd) SS Toor.
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Sports enthusiast Col SS Toor (retd), 85, has come forward to support athlete Maya, whose inspiring story of overcoming extreme poverty was highlighted in The Tribune.

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Born into a family of farm labourers, Maya grew up in difficult circumstances, along with six sisters and a brother. Despite the hardships, she pursued athletics and continued to work towards fulfilling her sporting ambitions.

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Toor said he had initially offered to provide Maya financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh. However, her coach, Sarabjit Singh Happy, suggested that regular, need-based assistance would be more useful than giving the amount in one go. Acting on the suggestion, Toor has since been supporting Maya from time to time, paying for her travel, bicycle and nutritional requirements.

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A sportsman himself, Toor said his passion for sports had remained undiminished over the years. He recalled that he had represented the Punjab University XI football team. Even at the age of 85, Toor continues to remain closely connected with sport. He said he is a regular golfer at the Army Golf Course in Jalandhar Cantonment. His support for Maya reflects his enduring commitment to encouraging young sporting talent, particularly those who face financial hardships in pursuing their dreams.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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