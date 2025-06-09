86 gm of narcotics seized from jail inmate

In a major security breach at Kapurthala Modern Jail, 86 gram of suspected narcotic substance was recovered from an undertrial during a routine search operation.

The contraband was concealed in the pocket of the inmate’s trouser, wrapped in a wax-coated packet.

According to a complaint filed by Assistant Superintendent Baldev Singh with Kotwali Police Station, Kapurthala, the incident took place on June 6 during a routine inspection of Ward No. 7. Suspicion arose during the search of inmate Bhupinder Singh, alias Binda, a resident of Model Town, Jalandhar.

Upon frisking, the prison authorities found a black-coloured substance wrapped in a wax paper packet in his possession.

The recovered substance was weighed on an electronic scale and found to be 86 gram. The nature of the substance is believed to be narcotic and samples are likely to be sent for forensic examination.

Following the discovery, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Prisons Act at Kotwali Police Station. While the contraband has been seized and a case registered, no arrest has been made in connection with the recovery as yet.

Cops have launched an investigation to ascertain how the narcotic substance was smuggled into the high-security facility and whether any internal collusion was involved.