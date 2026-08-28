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Home / Jalandhar / 87-year-old teacher joins protest in Jalandhar

87-year-old teacher joins protest in Jalandhar

He daughter, a retired Punjabi lecturer, also attends it

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:22 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Retired mother (sitting on chair ) and daughter, both teachers, join the protest during a statewide strike called by various Unions at Administration Complex in Jalandhar on Thursday.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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The strike organised by employees and pensioners led to chaotic scenes in Jalandhar on Thursday, with protesters demanding the release of long-pending DA instalments and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

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Among those participating in the protest were retired employees, including retired Punjabi lecturer Baljit Bal, who arrived at the protest site with her 87-year-old mother, a retired employee of the Education Department.

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Baljit Bal said she had brought her mother to the protest because the demands were genuine and the government had failed to pay heed to these.

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"The government is not paying heed to us, which is actually disappointing. We are here to wake the government up from deep slumber," she said.

Baljit said, "That is why to show unity with those who are here protesting, I have come here with my mother."

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The protesters, who gathered in large numbers, said they would not call off their agitation until they were allowed to meet and speak with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was in Jalandhar on Thursday. The situation remained tense as employees pressed for a direct interaction with the Chief Minister over their long-pending demands.

The agitation was not limited to the city. Employees from various government departments and offices joined protests in different blocks and tehsils across the district.

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