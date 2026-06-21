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Home / Jalandhar / 89 gram of heroin seized from 4 in Phagwara

89 gram of heroin seized from 4 in Phagwara

Investigations underway to trace the source of contraband

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Phagwara, Updated At : 05:31 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The police recovered 89 gram of heroin and arrested four persons in three separate cases registered under the NDPS Act in Phagwara and Kapurthala.

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The largest seizure involved 70 gram of heroin recovered from two accused in Phagwara, while separate recoveries of 15 gram and 4 gram were made from two individuals in distinct operations.

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Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma told The Tribune here on Sunday that the first case was registered at Phagwara police station after a patrol team intercepted two suspicious persons near Lal Palace. The accused, identified as Lalit Kumar of Garha village in Jalandhar district and Gurpreet, alias Deepa, presently residing at Chak Hakim village in Phagwara, allegedly attempted to flee on spotting the police.

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During a search, the police recovered 70 gram of heroin from their possession and arrested both men. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them.

In another case, the police arrested Pavittar Singh of Daduwal village in Jalandhar district after allegedly recovering 4 gram of heroin from his possession during routine patrolling. A separate case under the NDPS Act was registered and further investigation initiated.

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In a third operation, Harbinder Singh, alias Panju, of Mehtabgarh in Kapurthala city was arrested after the police allegedly recovered 15 gram of heroin from him near Sukh Sagar Colony. According to the police, the accused tried to flee after noticing the patrol party but was apprehended and searched, leading to the recovery.

SP Madhvi said investigations are underway in all three cases to trace the source of the contraband and ascertain possible links with drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

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