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Home / Jalandhar / 89 named in LPU violence case; 17 arrested so far

89 named in LPU violence case; 17 arrested so far

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Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:02 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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As investigations into the violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU) continue, the police have so far named 89 youths, including more than 80 students of the university, in connection with the cases registered over the episode.

Meanwhile, four LPU students were produced before the court of JMIC Priyanka Sondhi.

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Sources in the Phagwara police said 17 youths, including 15 LPU students, had so far been arrested in connection with the violence.

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Yogya Agarwal, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Kushal, a resident of Siriasar Kalan in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, were produced before the court. The police obtained one-day remand of both accused.

In another development, Ishush Mahajan of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, and Anuj of Kurukshetra, Haryana, were also produced before the same court. The court sent both to 14 days' judicial custody at Kapurthala Central Jail.

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All four accused produced before the court are students of the LPU.

The police have arrested students from different parts of the country. The list provided by the police includes Krishna Kumar, Bhavishya Karan, James Dahiya, Antriksh Dutta, Sahil Singh, Ishush Mahajan, Anuj, Kushal and Yogya.

The students named in the police list are from Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The police list also includes a juvenile from Mandi, besides Jayant of Kota, and Aryan of Rohtak.

The police have also reported the arrest of two outsiders Jasmeet Kumar of Soami Param Nagar, Phagwara, and Gagandeep of Phagwara.

Police officials said the investigation was continuing and that further arrests could follow on the basis of evidence and the role attributed to those identified during the probe.

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