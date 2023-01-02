8th YUVAA Rang Utsav concludes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

A month-long theatre bonanza — 8th YUVAA Rang Utsav — entertained audiences in Jalandhar in the winter chill this year. Nine teams from across the country, staged theatre productions from Punjab, Haryana, Yamuna Nagar and Delhi. The plays were staged from December 3 to December 30 at Saigal Memorial Hall in Jalandhar.

The month-long bonanza, including theatre productions like ‘Waris Shah Sukhaan Da Waris’ directed by Davinder Daman, ‘Padosan’ and ‘Advertisement’ by Priyanka Sharma, ‘Ek Stree Ke Karnaame Aur Gharib Nawaaz’ by DR Ankur, ‘Dushman’ by Kewal Dhaliwal, ‘Lockdown Ek Prem Kahani’ by Lakha Lehri, ‘Shaheedsaz’ by Vijay Singh, ‘Bobby Breaker’ by Geeta Aggarwal and ‘Chidiya Ghar’ by Ankur Sharma.

While it was the fourth outing of playwright Kewal Dhaliwal for the festival, four of the pays this year were by teams from Delhi.

Many of the plays ran to the packed houses — the ticketed plays were well attended by the Jalandhar theatre lovers — with some of the shows seeing all the seats of the venue running full.

The tickets for the shows were priced at Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for students. The tickets were free for kids under the age of 12.

The commercialisation of theatre in the city was a venture first undertaken by the YUVAA theatre group which held the first edition of the YUVAA Rang Utsav in 2013. While the theatre outings took a backseat in the Covid times, the eighth edition of the Rang Utsav remained a success.

Ankur Sharma, founder, YUVAA theatre, said, “We are happy with the success of the Yuvaa Rang Utsav’s eighth outing. We would also love to hold the Punjabi Rang Utsav which was being hosted before the Covid days. While theatre took a beating during Covid times, patronage to festivals like these encourages our future ventures.”