9/23: Ruling party fails to make much impact in Dalit-dominated region

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 10

Even though the Congress was riding high on the support of the Dalit vote bank in Doaba, the party failed to make much impact as its seats (nine) fell short of 2017 tally of 15. The ‘Channi Wave’ definitely worked for Congress in the reserved constituencies here as it won four of the eight reserved seats, but overall the mandate was largely in favour of AAP which won 10 of the 23 seats from the region.

The Congress candidates who survived AAP’s tsunami include Avtar Henry (Jalandhar North), Pargat Singh (Jalandhar Cantt), Hardev Singh Laddi (Shahkot-SC), Sukhwinder Singh Kotli (Adampur-SC), Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary (Phillaur-SC), Rana Gurjit (Kapurthala), Sukhpal Khaira (Bholath), Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (Phagwara) and Raj Kumar Chabbewal (Chabbewal-SC).

The victory margin of some of its leaders was pretty high. Ex-minister Avtar Henry’s son Avtar Singh Junior once again defeated BJP’s KD Bhandari from Jalandhar North by 9,486 votes, Vikramjit Chaudhary defeated SAD’s Baldev Singh Khaira by 12,303 votes, Pargat Singh defeated AAP’s Surinder Sodhi by 5,808 votes, Sukhwinder Kotli defeated two-time SAD MLA Pawan Tinu by 4,567 votes, Sukhpal Khaira defeated SAD’s Bibi Jagir Kaur by 9,204 votes and Rana Gurjit defeated AAP’s Manju Rana by 7,254 votes.

Meanwhile, of the total three seats in Nawanshahr, the Congress won from Nawanshahr and Balachaur seats in 2017 but this time the Congress was completely out of the race and even its candidate from Nawanshahr, Satvir Palli Jhikki, lost his security deposit as he got only 6,952 votes.

The political analysts believe the voters have chosen development work and allocation of funds over the caste card in the region. Besides, the Congress was facing anti-incumbency as the majority of its MLAs failed to deliver.

They said the issues like employment opportunities, drugs and sacrilege were on the Congress priority list when it came to power in 2017, but the party miserably failed to act. Also, the Sidhu Vs Captain episode and the infighting within the party went against the Congress and gave AAP the chance to rise.

Political pundits also said though the name of Channi, being a fellow Ravidasia, surfaced prominently in interactions in the villages, the youth were quite vocal in their support for the AAP. They further said the recovery of Rs8 crore from Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Honey’s and his subsequent arrest by the ED also went against the Congress as opposition parties continued to mock party’s claim of choosing CM from humble background.

Further, Channi’s competition with PCC chief Navjot Sidhu for the CM candidature and Sidhu’s attack on the party didn’t go well with the voters, who made this perception that even if the Congress wins, the infighting amongst the candidates would continue.

Pargat Singh scores a hat-trick

Congress candidate Pargat Singh made the hat-trick by winning the Jalandhar Cantt seat. He defeated AAP's Surinder Singh Sodhi by a margin of 5,808 votes. In 2012, Pargat won by 6,798 votes on the SAD ticket, while in 2017 his margin was 29,124 which was more than the combined votes of the contestants of the AAP and SAD. But this time, his margin reduced as he faced tough fight from the AAP candidate who till eighth round was leading from the seat. Pargat got 38,893 votes, while Sodhi polled 33,509 votes.