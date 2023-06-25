9 booked for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 24

The Mehatpur police have booked nine persons on the charge of attempt to murder and rioting. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Kuldeep, Karan, Baljit, Manjit Happy, Gobindi, all residents of Mehatpur, Gurbinder, a resident of Khehra Mushtarka village,Toti and Tibbi residents of Ramuwal village.

Karam, a resident of Vada Vehran village, complained to the police that the accused attacked his brother with sharp-edged weapons with the intention to kill. The IO said a case under Sections 307(attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused. No arrests have been made, and raids were being conducted to nab the absconding accused.