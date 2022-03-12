9 booked for tearing shirt of BJP leader outside counting centre

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

In an unfortunate incident, some Congress workers had on Thursday torn off the shirt of BJP worker Kishan Lal Sharma while he was coming out of the counting centre.

Sharma was accompanying Jalandhar North BJP candidate and ex-CPS KD Bhandari. Bhandari had gone a little ahead and was at some gap from Sharma when some Congress workers associated with party candidate Bawa Henry had passed some remarks against him. Sharma perhaps got provocated and replied back.

At this, the Congress leaders started manhandling him and in the melee even tore off his shirt publicly. He complained he had also lost Rs 8,000 cash and a gold ring.

Sharma reported the matter to the police and finally late last evening a case was lodged against nine persons, including Congress councillor Paramjit Pamma, under Sections 341, 295, 506, 149, 120-B and 323 of the IPC at Basti Bawa Khel police station.

But not convinced over police action, Bhandari today lodged a protest demanding arrest of the accused. He and his supporters staged a dharna outside the police station.